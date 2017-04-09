Northrop Announces 2017-18 Dance Season
Northrop announces its 2017//2018 dance season featuring nine great dance companies, with three ballet presentations, four performances with live music, and vibrant contemporary dance. In addition to two story ballets, there are new Family and seasonal series packages and a family dance special.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Sat
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Apr 3
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC