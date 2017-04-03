New Minnesota History Center exhibit ...

New Minnesota History Center exhibit explores WWI's impact on America.

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

It was the Great War, the war that changed the face of Europe and caused centuries-old dynasties and empires to fall. And at home in the United States, the impact of World War I was no less transformative, according to "WW1 America," a new exhibit that opens Saturday at the Minnesota History Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ... Tue kuda 2
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... Tue Catherine Mager 1
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Tue STALK THIS 3
News Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08) Mon dkg 229
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 31 Ryancare Abandonm... 18
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mar 27 Arndt 2
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,076,967

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC