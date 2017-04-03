Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee a...

Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee awards Legacy Grant to Crow Wing Energized

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund today awarded Crow Wing Energized with a $50,000 grant to help provide a fleet of 60 bikes to Crow Wing County and the community. The grant is part of the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign, a year-long effort to make Super Bowl LII a statewide event by awarding 52 communities with grants that will help improve the health and wellness of young people in Minnesota.

