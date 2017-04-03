Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee awards Legacy Grant to Crow Wing Energized

The Minnesota Super Bowl Host Committee Legacy Fund today awarded Crow Wing Energized with a $50,000 grant to help provide a fleet of 60 bikes to Crow Wing County and the community. The grant is part of the 52 Weeks of Giving campaign, a year-long effort to make Super Bowl LII a statewide event by awarding 52 communities with grants that will help improve the health and wellness of young people in Minnesota.

