Minnesota Republicans in Legislature line up behind budget plan

Republicans who control the state House and Senate on Friday got on the same page over how much they want the state to spend in the next two years, setting up the final stages of budget deliberations with DFL Gov. Mark Dayton over what to do with about $46 billion in taxpayer dollars over the next two years. The GOP plan aims to use most of an estimated $1.5 billion surplus to deliver $1.15 billion in tax cuts or credits.

