Minnesota Republicans attempt to ban abortion coverage for poor women
If Minnesota denies Medicaid coverage for abortion, 4,000 Minnesota mothers who make poverty wages would either have to have a baby they can't support, or find their own way of terminating the pregnancy. Minnesota House Republicans voted Monday to deny abortion coverage for low-income women and pile regulations on clinics, which have forced them to close in other states.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|St. Paul / 2 men charged in fatal shooting (Feb '08)
|21 hr
|Tasha Scott
|33
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Apr 24
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC