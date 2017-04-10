Minnesota man's remains from Pearl Harbor are coming home, 75 years later

More than 75 years after his death and nearly two years since his long-unidentified remains were exhumed, a southern Minnesotan who died in the attack on Pearl Harbor will be laid to rest back where his life began. Glaydon I.C. Iverson, a Navy Fireman 3rd Class, killed on Dec. 7, 1941, as he served on the USS Oklahoma, will be buried with fully military honors next to his parents on Memorial Day weekend in Emmons, population about 400.

