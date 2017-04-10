Minnesota Legislature skimps on highe...

Minnesota Legislature skimps on higher-ed funding

Read more: Star Tribune

Today's quiz is about state higher education funding. Which state's governments, state plus local, spent the least per student at their public two-year community and technical colleges in 2013-14: North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wisconsin or Minnesota? If you guessed Minnesota, you're right - and even if you're not surprised at this state's cellar spot in these standings, you ought to be embarrassed by the numbers .

