Minnesota Legislature skimps on higher-ed funding
Today's quiz is about state higher education funding. Which state's governments, state plus local, spent the least per student at their public two-year community and technical colleges in 2013-14: North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Wisconsin or Minnesota? If you guessed Minnesota, you're right - and even if you're not surprised at this state's cellar spot in these standings, you ought to be embarrassed by the numbers .
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Apr 3
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
