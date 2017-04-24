Minnesota legislature approves anti-BDS measure
Both houses in Minnesota's legislature passed laws banning state dealings with companies that participate in the boycott, divestment and sanctions movement. Now that the state Senate on Monday passed its anti-BDS bill, 57-8, it will be reconciled with a similar bill passed earlier in the session by the state House, 98-28, and then go to Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton, a Democrat, for his signature.
