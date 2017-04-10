Minnesota Lawmakers Debate Education Funding
Minnesota lawmakers will soon start negotiation republican budget plans, but DFL leaders want the public to speak up about what they say could be detrimental to the future of funding for education. "I would say to citizens right now if you don't think we should be laying off teachers, if you don't think tuition should continue to increase at Minnesota colleges and universities, now is the time to weigh in with your legislature," said House Minority Leader Melissa Hortman .
