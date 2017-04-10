Minnesota housing advocates worry about homeless seniors
Alarm bells are going off around the state as homeless shelters and housing organizations witness a troubling rise in the number of seniors looking for help. "I think we're starting to see the beginning of the wave," said Sue Koesterman, executive director of Churches United for the Homeless shelter in Moorhead.
