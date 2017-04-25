Minnesota House passes tougher abortion restrictions
The state House of Representatives on Monday passed a measure banning Medicaid from funding abortions, and another requiring clinics to be licensed. "We're developing a habit of not listening to low-income women and not listening to women of color within the Legislature", said St. Louis Park's DFL Rep. Peggy Flanagan.
