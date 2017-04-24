Minnesota foundations create investment fund for financial, social returns
A group of Minnesota foundations, convinced its money can yield strong financial returns while still contributing to a greater social good, has invested $17.1 million in a first-of-its-kind mutual fund to bolster affordable housing projects and small business lending. The approach is "intentionally seeking to create both financial return and positive social impact that is actively measured," according to the World Economic Forum.
