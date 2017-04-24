Minnesota Football Recruiting: CB-Tyrik Henderson Commits to the Gophers
On April 19th, Tyrik Henderson gave his verbal pledge to Coach Fleck and the Gophers. A 3-star corner from the suburbs of Chicago was at the heart of a head to head recruiting battle between Iowa and Minnesota and last week he chose to row the boat.
