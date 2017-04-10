Minnesota farmers optimistic, realistic as spring planting nears
Gene Metz kneels in a corn field to test soil conditions on his farm in Nobles County as he gets ready for spring planting. Grain prices are low, even unprofitable for many farmers, but Metz says he's still optimistic.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|18 hr
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Apr 3
|dkg
|229
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC