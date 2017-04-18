Minnesota cheese curd stand closes af...

Minnesota cheese curd stand closes after more than 40 years

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Post-Bulletin

A popular cheese curds stand at the Minnesota State Fair is shutting down after more than 40 years because the couple running the shop is retiring. Dick and Donna Mueller, along with business partner Audrey Skarda, are retiring after running the Original Deep Fried Cheese Curds stand at the state fair since 1975, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09) Apr 18 Waikiki murderers 274
News With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09) Apr 13 FLgeezer 18
News Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16) Apr 10 Ms Sassy 9
News Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi... Apr 8 Spotted Girl 2
News MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ... Apr 4 kuda 2
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... Apr 4 Catherine Mager 1
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Apr 4 STALK THIS 3
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,496,913

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC