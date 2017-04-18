Minnesota added 5,300 jobs in March; ...

Minnesota added 5,300 jobs in March; jobless rate dips to 3.8%

Minnesota gained 5,300 jobs in March as the state's unemployment rate dipped to 3.8 percent, down from 4 percent the previous month, the Department of Employment and Economic Development reported Thursday. The jobs gain from February was also revised upward, from an initial estimate of 3,800 to 6,200 jobs.

