Minn. teacher accused of having sex with male student

A teacher at a Minnesota high school is being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a male student and sending explicit photos to another. Police arrested Burnsville High School music teacher Erik Akervik after a 15-year-old student told authorities that the 29-year-old educator was sending him pictures of his penis via Snapchat.

