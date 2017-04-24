Measles Outbreak inMinnesota's Somali Community
A recent outbreak of measles is the latest public health problem among Somalis who live in metropolitan Minneapolis-St.Paul, Minnesota, home to the largest Somali community in the country. Measles now joins active tuberculosis as a public health problem within Minnesota's Somali community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lucianne.com.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ivanka Trump rents house from foreign billionai...
|Mon
|MountainHouse
|9
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC