Lighthouse, northern trails feel the power of volunteers
Built in 1908, the Rock of Ages Lighthouse on Isle Royale is in bad shape inside, and a team of volunteers will spend part of the summer restoring it. The remains of at least three vessels were scattered on the reef west of Isle Royale, a testament to bad weather and poor navigation.
