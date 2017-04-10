Lighthouse, northern trails feel the ...

Lighthouse, northern trails feel the power of volunteers

16 hrs ago

Built in 1908, the Rock of Ages Lighthouse on Isle Royale is in bad shape inside, and a team of volunteers will spend part of the summer restoring it. The remains of at least three vessels were scattered on the reef west of Isle Royale, a testament to bad weather and poor navigation.

