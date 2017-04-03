Let's all be more like this small-tow...

Let's all be more like this small-town Minnesotan gettin' down to 'Because I Got High' [VIDEO]

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: City Pages

Let's change all that by watching this small-town Minnesota man get down -- all the way down -- to the sweet, preposterous sounds of Afroman's"'Because I Got High" some recent night. The videographer describes the dancer as a "53 year old," and, in a separate message to City Pages, says the man is his father; The absence of other bodies on the dancefloor only leaves one with more available space within which to get funky; And why shouldn't he.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ... 15 hr kuda 2
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... 16 hr Catherine Mager 1
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... 17 hr STALK THIS 3
News Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08) Mon dkg 229
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 31 Ryancare Abandonm... 18
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mar 27 Arndt 2
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Oakland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,686 • Total comments across all topics: 280,064,980

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC