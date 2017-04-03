Let's all be more like this small-town Minnesotan gettin' down to 'Because I Got High' [VIDEO]

Let's change all that by watching this small-town Minnesota man get down -- all the way down -- to the sweet, preposterous sounds of Afroman's"'Because I Got High" some recent night. The videographer describes the dancer as a "53 year old," and, in a separate message to City Pages, says the man is his father; The absence of other bodies on the dancefloor only leaves one with more available space within which to get funky; And why shouldn't he.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.