Legendary March for Babies fundraiser marks 42 years Mike Dombrovski's passion has helped raised over $100,000 for the local March of Dimes Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/04/16/legendary-march-babies-fundraiser-marks-42-years/99698546/ Mike Dombrovski, 65, talks Thursday, April 13, about raising money for the March of Dimes for more than 43 years. His hands have a slight shake to them when he reaches to pick up a large red jug of water.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.