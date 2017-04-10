Lake names for Sun Country planes
Sun Country Airlines is hosting a brunch inside its hangar to unveil the first of its aircraft that will be renamed after a lake in Minnesota, along with individual artwork for each plane. The first one they will reveal is named Lake Bemidji with artwork by Mark Herman.
