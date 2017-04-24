Klobuchar, Franken both get high marks from Minnesotans
Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Al Franken confer on a break during the second day of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch's confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington, March 21, 2017. Large majorities approve of the job performance of Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Sen. Al Franken, according to a new Star Tribune Minnesota Poll.
