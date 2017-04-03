Kathleen Ridder made a difference for...

Kathleen Ridder made a difference for Minnesota women

Read more: Star Tribune

When Kathleen Ridder had an idea for improving the lot of women and girls - as she did, often - there was no stopping her. Ridder, who grew up in New York, died Monday in Florida at age 94. But for most of her life she was a Minnesotan and one of this state's most persistent prods for gender equity.

