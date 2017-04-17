Indians series an emotional reunion f...

Indians series an emotional reunion for Falvey

12 hrs ago

Twins chief baseball officer Derek Falvey admitted it was a little strange to have his former organization, the Indians, in town for a four-game series that began Monday night at Target Field. Falvey, 34, got his start in baseball with the Indians as an intern in 2007 before working his way up to assistant general manager.

