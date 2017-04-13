Here are some spots where you'll see road work in Central Minnesota MnDOT issues list of 2017 projects Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/04/13/here-some-spots-where-youll-see-road-work-central-minnesota/100415582/ A large concrete beam weighing 220,000 pounds is lifted into place on the new Minnesota Highway 24 bridge over the Mississippi River in Clearwater earlier this year. A cable barrier on U.S. Highway 10, wider shoulders on Minnesota Highway 95 and ongoing work on the Clearwater bridge - those are a few of the projects motorists will notice in Central Minnesota this summer.

