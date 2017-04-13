Here are some spots where you'll see ...

Here are some spots where you'll see road work in Central Minnesota

Here are some spots where you'll see road work in Central Minnesota MnDOT issues list of 2017 projects Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/news/local/2017/04/13/here-some-spots-where-youll-see-road-work-central-minnesota/100415582/ A large concrete beam weighing 220,000 pounds is lifted into place on the new Minnesota Highway 24 bridge over the Mississippi River in Clearwater earlier this year. A cable barrier on U.S. Highway 10, wider shoulders on Minnesota Highway 95 and ongoing work on the Clearwater bridge - those are a few of the projects motorists will notice in Central Minnesota this summer.

