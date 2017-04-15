Here are 22 ways to celebrate Prince on the one-year anniversary of his death
Friday marks the one-year anniversary of the death of Prince Rogers Nelson, the world famous, endlessly talented musician who called Minnesota home. To remember the man who would have turned 59 in June, the Twin Cities is turning purple, with nearly two dozen concerts and other events devoted to Prince's memory.
