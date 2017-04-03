Health plans in Minnesota saw their worst year in a decade
Minnesota health plans posted in 2016 their worst financial results in a decade, according to a Monday report that cited losses on state public health insurance programs and the struggling market where individuals buy coverage for themselves. Overall, nonprofit insurers posted an operating loss of $687 million on $25.9 billion in revenue, according to the Minnesota Council of Health Plans, a trade group for insurers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|21 hr
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Mar 29
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC