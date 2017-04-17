Headaches abound for Minnesota man de...

Headaches abound for Minnesota man declared dead by the IRS 29 years ago

14 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

Thirty-three-year-old Adam Ronning is a busy husband, father and panel technician who, like many Minnesotans, has taxes withheld from his bi-weekly paycheck. "They've never been able to prove that I'm dead," he told FOX 9 Sunday, "It's always me proving that I'm still here."

