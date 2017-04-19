Gov. Dayton Declares Friday As 'Prince Day' Across Minnesota
Gov. Mark Dayton has declared Friday as "Prince Day" across Minnesota to honor the legacy of the homegrown music legend, who died April 21st of last year of an accidental painkiller overdose. The proclamation announced Wednesday coincides with memorial celebrations taking place at the First Avenue night club in Minneapolis and at Paisley Park in Chanhassen.
