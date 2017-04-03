Golden shiners at center of bait debate in Minnesota

Golden shiners, a shimmering live bait favored by winter walleye anglers, are at the center of an escalating policy dispute between bait shops barred from importing the minnows and fisheries managers upholding the ban as a critical defense against fish disease and invasive carp. MINNEAPOLIS - A live bait favored by winter walleye anglers is at the center of an escalating policy dispute between bait shops blocked from importing the minnows and fisheries managers who say the ban is a critical defense against fish disease and invasive carp.

