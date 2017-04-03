Get a peek inside ornate 'retiring ro...

Get a peek inside ornate 'retiring room' at center of Minnesota House controversy

Read more: Star Tribune

DFL Minority Leader Tom Bakk in the Senate Retiring room. ] GLEN STUBBE A [email protected] Wednesday, April 5, 2017 What is the House retiring room? The well-appointed, lounge style room just off the House floor got pulled into a partisan flap this week, when the House DFL leader called out "white male" members for playing cards in the private room for members during speeches by several women of color in the House.

