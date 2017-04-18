Franken bill would help get Minnesotans the skills, education needed for jobs that need filling.
At 4.4 percent, Minnesota has one of the lowest unemployment rates in America. Still, both here and nationally, too many employers struggle to fill positions because of a stubborn "skills gap'' - there simply aren't enough people with the right set of skills for available jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Apr 18
|Waikiki murderers
|274
|With one horse and one ride, one girl hopes to ... (Jan '09)
|Apr 13
|FLgeezer
|18
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC