Five new cases of measles in Hennepin County, Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed five new cases of measles in Hennepin County children, bringing the total number of outbreak cases to eight. All eight confirmed cases are unvaccinated children between the ages of 1 and 4 living in Hennepin County.
