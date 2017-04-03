Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials

The rationale heard repeatedly in Congress from Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis and others during the debate over the Republican health reform plan boiled down to this: We should vote for this bill because we made a campaign promise to repeal Obamacare. What Lewis and his party need to grasp, especially in the wake of the GOP plan's recent failure, is that voters' judgments are going to be based far more on pragmatic metrics than political ones.

