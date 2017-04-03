Excerpts from recent Minnesota editorials
The rationale heard repeatedly in Congress from Minnesota Rep. Jason Lewis and others during the debate over the Republican health reform plan boiled down to this: We should vote for this bill because we made a campaign promise to repeal Obamacare. What Lewis and his party need to grasp, especially in the wake of the GOP plan's recent failure, is that voters' judgments are going to be based far more on pragmatic metrics than political ones.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|7 hr
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Mar 29
|USS LIBERTY
|2
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mar 24
|fred
|7
|Is Minnesota's welfare system a magnet -- or ju... (May '09)
|Mar 23
|Obama could have WON
|273
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC