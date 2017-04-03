Defense wants trial moved for officer who shot Castile
Lawyers for a Minnesota police officer charged with fatally shooting a black motorist asked a judge Tuesday to move the trial, saying publicity has made it impossible to seat an unbiased jury in the St. Paul area. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez has pleaded not guilty to manslaughter in the death of Philando Castile.
