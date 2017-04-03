Dayton urges Minnesota delegation to block 'draconian' budget plan
Minnesota stands to lose hundreds of teachers and tens of millions of dollars in aid for poor families, low-income college students and environmental programs under President Donald Trump's budget proposal, Gov. Mark Dayton said this week. In a letter to Minnesota's Congressional delegation, the DFL governor implored the state's representatives in Washington to reject a "draconian" plan he said would disproportionately hurt children, elderly people and people in poverty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|1 hr
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|2 hr
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|3 hr
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Mon
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC