Dayton urges Minnesota delegation to block 'draconian' budget plan

Minnesota stands to lose hundreds of teachers and tens of millions of dollars in aid for poor families, low-income college students and environmental programs under President Donald Trump's budget proposal, Gov. Mark Dayton said this week. In a letter to Minnesota's Congressional delegation, the DFL governor implored the state's representatives in Washington to reject a "draconian" plan he said would disproportionately hurt children, elderly people and people in poverty.

