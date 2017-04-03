Dayton Official Recommends Vetoes For Budget Bills
Gov. Mark Dayton's top budget official says he'll recommend the governor veto most of the GOP-controlled Legislature's budget bills in their current form. Minnesota Management and Budget Commissioner Myron Frans says the bills push significant costs into the future, cut vital services and oversell supposed savings.
