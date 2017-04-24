Cover those petunias: More snow on the way in western, central Minnesota
Button up and bring your umbrella while traveling this weekend, because the Twin Cities metro will be soggy. Starting Sunday, bouts of heavy rain and wind will plague the region, and it could turn to flakes overnight.
