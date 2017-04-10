Court affirms man's discharge from se...

Court affirms man's discharge from sex offender program

The Minnesota Court of Appeals on Monday affirmed a decision to grant a man's provisional discharge from the state's treatment program for sex offenders, saying the program leader can't unilaterally prevent his conditional release by refusing to approve a residential setting for him. The decision comes in the case of Eugene Kropp, 74, who was committed to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program, also known as MSOP, in 1998 after a history of molesting boys.

