Child abuse, neglect reports up significantly
The number of children suffering at the hands of abuse has risen dramatically over the last year, according to state records. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Human Services shows more than 39,500 children were the subject of reports on child abuse and neglect -- a 25 percent increase from 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Minnesota governor released from hospital after... (Feb '16)
|Mon
|Ms Sassy
|9
|Maple Grove Man Pleads Guilty To Fatally Stabbi...
|Apr 8
|Spotted Girl
|2
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Apr 4
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Apr 4
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Apr 4
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Apr 3
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC