Child abuse, neglect reports up significantly

The number of children suffering at the hands of abuse has risen dramatically over the last year, according to state records. Numbers from the Minnesota Department of Human Services shows more than 39,500 children were the subject of reports on child abuse and neglect -- a 25 percent increase from 2015.

