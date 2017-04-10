Charges: U economics professor didn't pay taxes for 12 years
A University of Minnesota economics professor accused of failing to pay state income taxes for 12 years has been charged with tax evasion. According to 12 felony and gross misdemanor counts filed Friday in Hennepin County District Court, Beth Elaine Allen, 64, is estimated to owe the state more than $50,000 in outstanding taxes, penalties and interest over a five-year period.
