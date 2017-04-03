Business leaders launch 'Why Minnesota is Great' website
Officials for the Coalition for a Secure Energy Future, in partnership with the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, announced last week the launch of the "Why Minnesota is Great" website. The business groups plan to use the website to highlight some of the policies and attributes that make Minnesota a great place to live, work, and raise a family.
