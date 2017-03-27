Birch tree bandits cut and run in Min...

Birch tree bandits cut and run in Minnesota and Wisconsin

Thieves are illegally cutting birch trees in the wild in hopes of making a quick buck from logs and limbs that have become a hot commodity in home decorating. Thieves are illegally cutting down thousands of birch trees in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin to make a quick buck off city dwellers who love the paper-white logs, limbs and twigs in their home decor.

