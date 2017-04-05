Behind the scenes: How Minnesotans he...

Behind the scenes: How Minnesotans help supply, care for Guatemalan people

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: St. Cloud Times

Behind the scenes: How Minnesotans help supply, care for Guatemalan people Medical equipment, Jaws of Life, and fire gear can make a difference in Central America Check out this story on sctimes.com: http://www.sctimes.com/story/life/wellness/2017/04/05/behind-scenes-how-minnesotans-help-supply-care-guatemalan-people/97403604/ A few programs send volunteers, supplies and equipment to help people in Central America. It's much-needed, medical and dental care.

Start the conversation, or Read more at St. Cloud Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Minnesota Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ... Tue kuda 2
News Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe... Tue Catherine Mager 1
News Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ... Tue STALK THIS 3
News Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08) Apr 3 dkg 229
News Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14) Mar 31 Ryancare Abandonm... 18
News Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi... Mar 27 Arndt 2
Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10) Mar 25 Ariasb 153
See all Minnesota Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Minnesota Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,568 • Total comments across all topics: 280,084,835

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC