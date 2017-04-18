As Minnesota budget takes stage, leaders on different pages
There are vast differences between the budgets passed by the Republican-controlled House and Senate and what Democratic Gov. Mark Dayton has proposed. But legislative leaders' first task will be deciding how and when they'll start negotiating.
