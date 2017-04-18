As ice makes an early exit in Minnesota, optimism rises about May 13 fishing season opener
Walleyes likely will be more available than usual when the open-water season opens May 13 because of an earlier spawn and warmer water. The sound of waves lapping against shorelines across northern Minnesota is good news for anglers and the resorts, bait shops and other businesses that cater to them.
