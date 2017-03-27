April Fools' Day post has serious message

Spring fever is one thing, but -- palm trees at the Minnesota State Capitol? The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency posted this fine photo on its website today, which not coincidentally is April 1. A picture of just that appeared Saturday on the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency's website, where an accompanying suspiciously breathless news release announced that it's getting so warm in these parts that soon palm trees will thrive on boulevards from Worthington to Ely "Many cities are busy taking the first step: starting palm seedlings in local greenhouses. "We have about 20,000 seedlings started, and they are so cute!" exclaims farmer Susan Andre.

