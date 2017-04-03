Amy Thielen's 'Give a Girl a Knife' is a love letter to Minnesota cooking
Amy Thielen has been a superhero in my mind since she released her cookbook The New Midwestern Table in 2013. What is Minnesota cooking, anyway? The chef and food writer answers that sometimes difficult question with as much style and intellectualism as anyone has before or since.
Start the conversation, or Read more at City Pages.
Add your comments below
Minnesota Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|MN: After Testy Debate, House Passes $2.3B Publ...
|Tue
|kuda
|2
|Republicans Pushing For State To Buy Empty Appe...
|Tue
|Catherine Mager
|1
|Corporate law prof is accused of stealing more ...
|Tue
|STALK THIS
|3
|Why we're publishing public employees' salaries (Jul '08)
|Mon
|dkg
|229
|Minnesota Lottery to offer online 'scratch-off'... (Mar '14)
|Mar 31
|Ryancare Abandonm...
|18
|Political Notebook: Bill banning Zip Rail fundi...
|Mar 27
|Arndt
|2
|Why Wisconsin Sucks (Apr '10)
|Mar 25
|Ariasb
|153
Find what you want!
Search Minnesota Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC