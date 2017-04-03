Air quality alert issued for parts of western Minnesota
The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency has issued an air quality alert for western parts of the state because of smoke from Kansas fires. The affected areas listed in Saturday's alert include the Red Lake Indian Reservation and the cities of Ortonville, Fergus Falls, Moorhead, Detroit Lakes, East Grand Forks and Wheaton.
